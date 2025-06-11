Adani Ports bets big on doubling revenue by FY29. But execution is everything.
Madhvendra 5 min read 11 Jun 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Summary
India’s largest port operator is targeting ₹65,500 crore in revenue by FY29, backed by aggressive domestic expansion and a global logistics push. The plan is bold—its success will depend on staying the course.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s largest port operator has set itself an ambitious target: double revenue, Ebitda, and operating cash flow by FY29. After a strong FY25 performance, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is betting on a mix of domestic capacity expansion, global acquisitions, and rising logistics volumes to deliver this multi-year growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story