Adani Ports gets a buy from CLSA as it expects strong Q2FY24 performance2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
CLSA maintains buy call on Adani Ports stock with target price of ₹878, expects strong Q2FY24 performance.
Global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained a buy call on Adani Ports stock with a target price of ₹878, implying an 8 per cent upside potential in the stock from its September 7 closing of ₹809.60 on BSE. The brokerage firm said Adani Ports looks to be on track for a strong Q2FY24 despite slowing global trade, with Aug-23 traffic up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (up 13 per cent YoY ex-Haifa mergers and acquisitions).
