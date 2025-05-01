Adani Ports, Home First Finance are among key companies to consider dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Home First Finance Company India, and Sportking India are among the key companies to consider dividends today, May 1.

Key companies to consider dividends today 1. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on April 26 intimated the exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on May 1 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

2. Home First Finance Company India on April 25 had informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on May 1 to consider and approve audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, and for the recommendation of final dividend on equity shares, if any, to the shareholders of the company for FY25.

The company will also consider fundraising by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches/issues/series as per the business requirement of the company, in accordance with all the applicable laws.

3. Sportking India also informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on May 1 to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results of the company and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Significance of Dividend A financial indicator known as the dividend yield compares the amount of dividends paid out annually by a firm to the price of its stock. Usually, three to five per cent or higher is considered a respectable dividend yield. But the state of the markets is equally important. One of the most crucial elements that investors take into account when purchasing dividend-paying equities is the dividend yield.

