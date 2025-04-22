Adani Ports’ latest deal revives old controversies—markets aren’t impressed
Summary
- More than a decade after selling it to the promoter group, Adani Ports is buying back a controversial Australian coal terminal—at the same valuation multiple, despite almost no growth. Investors are asking: What’s changed?
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s stock has had a rocky few days. It plunged over 7% after a tariff-related scare, only to rebound just as fast once the move was paused. Now, it’s taken another hit—this time over a high-stakes, related-party acquisition.