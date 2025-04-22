Adani Ports’ latest deal revives old controversies—markets aren’t impressed

NQXT is located within the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and has long been a flashpoint for environmental groups and ESG-conscious investors. The terminal struggled to attract outside funding and needed the Adani family to step in and repay $500 million to bondholders in late 2022. It also lost a major access fee lawsuit in 2020, with the Queensland Supreme Court ordering over $100 million in damages to four companies, according to news reports.