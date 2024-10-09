Bold expansions, mixed returns: Are Nifty50 giants delivering for shareholders?
Summary
- India’s top businesses aggressively expanded post-pandemic, with mixed shareholder returns. Some delivered strong gains, while others saw muted results, raising the question: is this expansion driving long-term value or risking short-term gains?
Corporate giants emerged from the pandemic poised to expand their empires, but have these ambitious moves paid off for shareholders? Mint examines how 16 of India’s top businesses, part of the Nifty50 index, seized post-pandemic opportunities, strategically expanded both organically and inorganically over the past three years, leveraging acquisitions and partnerships to grow their domestic and, in some cases, global footprints.