Adani Ports Q1 results: Profit climbs 9% YoY to ₹3,620 crore, revenue jumps 19%

Adani Ports Q1 results: Adani Group heavyweight, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, on Wednesday, 29 July, reported a 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) to ₹3,620.40 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹3,314.59 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review was ₹10,820.80 crore, up 18.6% from ₹9,126.14 crore in the June quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter increased by 19% YoY to ₹6,541 crore, while EBITDA margin stood largely flat at 60.4%.

"Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of Adani Port's earnings, while international ports, marine, and logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

"This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031. Supported by our domestic capacity expansion program targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, Adani Ports is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation," Gupta said.

Adani Ports Q1 earnings: Segment-wise performance Domestic ports Revenue grew 12% YoY, driven by cargo volume growth, superior product mix and higher realisation. EBITDA increased by 11% YoY, while margins stood at a best- in-class 74%, said the company.

"As of June 30, 2026, domestic ports' capacity stood at 653 MMT. Adani Ports is undertaking one of the largest port capacity expansion programs in its history, with domestic capacity slated to increase to 1,000 MMT by December 2030, laying the foundation for the next phase of growth. All- India cargo market share stood at 27.6% compared to 27.8% in Q1FY26. All-India container cargo market share stood at 44.8% compared to 45.2% in Q1FY26," said the company.

International ports The segment delivered record quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q1 FY27. Revenue from international ports surged 80% YoY to ₹1,747 crore, while EBITDA jumped 256% YoY to ₹730 crore.

Volumes increased to 22.8 MMT from 7.7 MMT in Q1 FY26, driven by the addition of NQXT Australia and ongoing ramp-up at Colombo, said the company.

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"The inclusion of higher-margin Australia operations and improving scale at Colombo drove a sharp expansion in EBITDA margin to 41.8% in Q1FY27 from 21.1% in Q1FY26.

Colombo revenue was up 5 times YoY while Tanzania revenue was up 36% YoY," said the company.

Logistics business Logistics' revenue grew 0.3% YoY to ₹1,173 crore, while EBITDA increased by 3% YoY to ₹219 crore.

Adani Ports said its TEU rail volumes were impacted due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, and it continued to build out the asset-light operations, with trucking revenue up 26% YoY.

TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) rail volumes measure how many containers were transported during a given period.

"IFN (international freight network) revenue was also up 28% sequentially. Rail volume (TEUs) stood at 1,45,310 for Q1FY27 compared to 1,79,479 for Q1FY26," said the company.

Marine operations The segment delivered 67% YoY revenue growth and 36% YoY EBITDA growth, driven by ongoing vessel additions.

"Adani Ports continues to globalise its marine business, with recent wins including a partnership with Oceaneering International to enhance deepwater engineering and offshore capabilities in Europe, and a landmark 10-year contract supporting Argentina's first LNG exports to India, establishing a presence in South America," said the company.

Q1 FY27 performance vs FY27 guidance Adani Ports expects its overall FY27 revenue to be in the range of ₹43,000-45,000 crore. In Q1FY27, the company's revenue came to ₹10,821 crore.

EBITDA for FY27 is expected between ₹25,000-26,000 crore. In the first quarter of the year, the company's EBITDA was ₹6,541 crore.