Adani Ports Q1 Results: Profit jumps 6.5% YoY to ₹3,311 crore; revenue up 31%

Adani Ports Q1 Results: Adani Ports — part of the Adani group companies — reported a 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday, August 5.

Adani Ports' Q1 FY26 net profit stood at ₹3,310.60 crore, as against ₹3,107.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations surged by a massive 31% YoY to ₹9,126.14 crore during the quarter under review from ₹6,956.32 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

On a sequential basis, too, both profit and revenue witnessed growth. The topline saw a 7.5% increase over ₹8,488.44 crore posted in the March quarter of FY25. Meanwhile, the bottom line saw a 9.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth from ₹3,023.10 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, on the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) saw a 13% YoY improvement to ₹5,495 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹4,848 crore in Q1 FY25. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 60% in Q1 FY26 from 64% in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Ports Q1: Segment-wise Breakdown Giving a breakdown of its revenue, Adani Ports said its domestic ports revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹6,137 crore, with EBITDA margin at 74.6% (compared with 72.5% in Q1 FY25).

Meanwhile, the international ports revenue increased by 22% YoY to ₹973 crore, and EBITDA margin stood at 21%, significantly higher than the 13% posted in Q1 FY25.

The logistics revenue grew two times YoY to ₹1,169 crore, and the marine revenue grew 2.9 times YoY to ₹541 crore, Adani Ports said in a filing with the exchanges.

The Adani group company said that during the quarter, it handled 121 MMT (+11% YoY) cargo volume, driven by containers (+19% YoY). All-India cargo market share increased to 27.8% (from 27.2% in Q1 FY25). Container market share stood at 45.2% (flat against 45.9% in Q1 FY25).

Gautam Adani ceases to be KMP in Adani Ports In another update, Adani Ports said that the company's board has approved the re-designation of Gautam Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025. As a result, he would cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

Following the earnings announcement, Adani Ports share price was trading 1.63% lower at ₹1368 on the BSE around 2.05 pm.