Adani Ports Q1 Results: Profit jumps 6.5% YoY to ₹3,311 crore; revenue up 31%

Adani Ports Q1 Results: Adani Ports — part of the Adani group companies — reported a 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday, August 5.

Adani Ports' Q1 FY26 net profit stood at ₹3,310.60 crore, as against ₹3,107.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations surged by a massive 31% YoY to ₹9,126.14 crore during the quarter under review from ₹6,956.32 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

On a sequential basis, too, both profit and revenue witnessed growth. The topline saw a 7.5% increase over ₹8,488.44 crore posted in the March quarter of FY25. Meanwhile, the bottom line saw a 9.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth from ₹3,023.10 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, on the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) saw a 13% YoY improvement to ₹5,495 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹4,848 crore in Q1 FY25. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 60% in Q1 FY26 from 64% in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Ports Q1: Segment-wise Breakdown Giving a breakdown of its revenue, Adani Ports said its domestic ports revenue increased by 14% YoY to ₹6,137 crore, with EBITDA margin at 74.6% (compared with 72.5% in Q1 FY25).

Meanwhile, the international ports revenue increased by 22% YoY to ₹973 crore, and EBITDA margin stood at 21%, significantly higher than the 13% posted in Q1 FY25.

The logistics revenue grew two times YoY to ₹1,169 crore, and the marine revenue grew 2.9 times YoY to ₹541 crore, Adani Ports said in a filing with the exchanges.

The Adani group company said that during the quarter, it handled 121 MMT (+11% YoY) cargo volume, driven by containers (+19% YoY). All-India cargo market share increased to 27.8% (from 27.2% in Q1 FY25). Container market share stood at 45.2% (flat against 45.9% in Q1 FY25).

Gautam Adani ceases to be KMP in Adani Ports In another update, Adani Ports said that the company's board has approved the re-designation of Gautam Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025. As a result, he would cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

Following the earnings announcement, Adani Ports share price was trading 1.63% lower at ₹1368 on the BSE around 2.05 pm.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.