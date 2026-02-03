Adani Ports Q3 Results 2026: Net profit of the Adani Group stock increases 21% to ₹3,043 crore, FY26 guidance raised

Adani Ports Q3 Results 2026: Adani Ports declared its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Tuesday, February 3. The Adani Group stock posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,043 crore in Q3FY26, a rise of 21% from ₹2,518 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its revenue for the quarter under review jumped 22% to ₹9,705 crore versus ₹7,964 crore in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25).

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter also advanced 20% to ₹5786 crore as against ₹4802 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Ports also revised its FY26 guidance upward, reflecting stronger growth momentum and the consolidation of NQXT in Q4.

The company raised its FY26 revenue guidance to ₹38,000 crore from the earlier range of ₹36,000–38,000 crore. EBITDA guidance for FY26 was also increased to ₹22,800 crore, which is ₹800 crore higher than the earlier upper band of ₹22,000 crore. The upgrade is driven by around ₹500 crore of higher-than-anticipated growth from existing operations and an additional ₹300 crore contribution expected from one quarter of NQXT consolidation in Q4 FY26.

Commenting on the performance and outlook, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, said,

“As India’s largest and the world’s fastest-growing Integrated Transport Utility, APSEZ has once again delivered a strong and resilient performance. Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust ₹800 Cr. Even after the NQXT acquisition, our leverage remains unchanged, underscoring the strength of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to capital allocation.”

He added that multiple credit rating upgrades, including the ‘A-/Stable’ rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, reinforce the company’s financial stability and governance standards. Gupta also reiterated APSEZ’s ambition to double revenue and EBITDA by FY29 to ₹65,500 crore and ₹36,500 crore respectively, supported by capacity expansion, operational efficiency, and a strong focus on sustainability through adoption of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.

For nine months ending December 2025 (9MFY26), the company posted a net profit of ₹9,474 crore, up 10% from ₹8,038 crore in t he same period last year. Moreover, its revenue also increased 24% to ₹27,998 crore in 9MFY26 from ₹22,590 crore in 9MFY25.

Adani Ports: Other Q3 Highlights Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited said its asset-light services strategy significantly boosted performance in Q3 FY26, with logistics revenue rising to ₹1,121 crore, up 62% YoY, while EBITDA from its International Freight Network service expanded by 770 bps YoY. The company added that ongoing vessel acquisitions helped accelerate marine segment revenue to ₹773 crore, a 91% YoY jump, with EBITDA surging 135% YoY to ₹428 crore.

APSEZ also highlighted that revenue from its international ports crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone in a quarter for the first time, reaching ₹1,067 crore in Q3 FY26, up 20% YoY, with EBITDA doubling. The company’s all-India container market share stood at 45.8% during the quarter, while domestic ports revenue rose 15%, driving EBITDA to a lifetime high of ₹4,877 crore.

The company completed the acquisition of NQXT Australia and reiterated that it remains on track to achieve 1 billion tonne cargo volumes by 2030.