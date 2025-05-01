Adani Ports Q4 results: Net profit rises 48% to ₹3,014 crore, revenue at ₹8,488 crore.

Adani Ports reported a 48% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching ₹3,014 crore, compared to ₹2,040 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was fueled by increased income and revenue.

The total income of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose by around 22% to ₹8,769.63 crore, up from ₹7,199.94 crore, while total expenses also climbed to ₹5,382.13 crore from ₹4,450.52 crore.

Operational revenue increased by 23% to ₹8,488 crore in the March quarter of FY25, compared to ₹6,897 crore in the December quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 23.8% to ₹5,006 crore, up from ₹4,044 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin stood at 59%, slightly higher than the 58.6% recorded previously.

The company has also declared a dividend for its shareholders. “The Board has recommended a Dividend Rs. 7/- (@ 350%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM,” the company said in the exchange filing.

“Our record-breaking performance in FY25—crossing ₹11,000 Cr in PAT and handling 450 MMT cargo—is a testament to the power of integrated thinking and flawless execution,” said Mr. Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSE.