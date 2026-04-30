Adani Ports Q4 results: Net profit up 10% to ₹3,329 crore, revenue rises 26.5%; dividend of ₹7.5/share announced

Adani Ports Q4 Results: Adani Group stock Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a strong performance for the quarter ended March 31, with consolidated net profit rising 10.44% year-on-year to ₹3,328.96 crore, compared with ₹3,014.22 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in an exchange filing.
Revenue for the quarter also surged 26.5% to ₹10,737 crore, reflecting robust growth across its port operations and logistics segments.
Moreover, the board of the company recommended a dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share, translating to 375% on a face value of ₹2 per share, for the financial year 2025-26.
Operationally, Adani Ports delivered a strong performance, with EBITDA rising 31% year-on-year to ₹6,559 crore. Margins expanded to 61.1 percent from 59% in the year-ago period, indicating improved efficiency, better scale benefits, and sustained momentum in core business operations.
Commenting on the performance, Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said, “Our strong performance during the quarter underscores the resilience of our business model and disciplined execution of our strategy. Despite geopolitical volatility and global tariff uncertainty, we surpassed our FY26 guidance, led by record cargo volumes.”
The company surpassed its FY26 guidance across key parameters, reporting revenue and EBITDA above the guided levels of ₹38,000 crore and ₹22,800 crore, respectively, along with higher-than-expected capital expenditure. The CEO noted that the company exceeded its FY26 guidance backed by record 500 MMT port cargo volumes and strong growth in logistics and marine segments.
Gupta further said, “We aim to more than double our revenue and EBITDA by FY31, supported by handling one billion tonnes of cargo by 2030 and scaling up asset-light services.”
The company is targeting to handle one billion tonnes of cargo by December 2030, with growth expected to be driven by a continued push in asset-light logistics and integrated transport solutions.
For FY27, APSEZ guided for revenue in the range of ₹43,000–45,000 crore and EBITDA of ₹25,000–26,000 crore, implying double-digit growth. Capital expenditure is estimated at ₹12,000–14,000 crore.
On the balance sheet front, gross debt stood at ₹55,103 crore, with cash reserves of ₹12,193 crore. This translated into a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9x. The company expects this ratio to remain at or below 2.5x going forward, indicating a comfortable leverage position while continuing to invest in growth.
APSEZ also crossed a significant milestone during the year, becoming the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in a single year. Cargo volumes for the quarter rose 13% year-on-year to 133.4 MMT. However, all-India market share edged lower to 26% from 26.3%, while container market share declined to 45.2% from 46.3%. Rail volumes were marginally lower at 166,646 TEUs.
Segment-wise, domestic ports revenue increased 13%, supported by market share gains. International ports revenue surged 34%, aided by the addition of NQXT in Australia and ramp-up at Colombo’s CWIT terminal. Logistics revenue jumped 55%, driven by growth in trucking and international freight networks, while marine revenue rose 134% following fleet expansion.