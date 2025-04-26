Adani Ports Q4 Update: Adani Group’s port major to declare March quarter results on THIS date in May, dividend eyed

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Apr 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Adani Ports to declare March quarter results on THIS date in May.
Adani Ports to declare March quarter results on THIS date in May.(Bloomberg)

Adani Ports Q4 Update: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Ltd announced that the company will declare its January to March quarter results on May 1, 2025, according to an exchange filing. 

“We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25,” said the company in the BSE filing. 

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 09:12 PM IST
