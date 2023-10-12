Adani Ports receives offers of $213 million for bond buyback; to accept $195 million offer
Adani Ports received offers totalling $213 million for its bond buyback. The company will only accept $195 million for its dollar bond buyback.
Adani Ports news: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd informed exchanges on Thursday although it has received offers totalling about $213 million for its dollar bond buyback, it will only accept the $195 million that was previously declared.
