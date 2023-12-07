Adani Ports share price climbs 3%; Motilal Oswal, Kotak positive on stock
Adani Ports share price has gained about 25 per cent this year so far against a 14 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. On a monthly basis, the stock has gained over 26 per cent in December.
Adani Ports share price continued witnessing buying interest on the fourth day on the trot as it rose almost 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday, December 7. Adani Ports share price opened at ₹1,028 against the previous close of ₹1,018.65 and soon rose 2.6 per cent to ₹1,045.25.
