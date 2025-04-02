Adani Ports share price edges higher after this business update; Do you own?

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price surged nearly a per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that it recorded its highest-ever cargo volume of 41.5 MMT in March 2025, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

