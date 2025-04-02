Adani Ports share price edges higher after this business update; Do you own?

Mint Market

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price surged nearly a per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that it recorded its highest-ever cargo volume of 41.5 MMT in March 2025, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM IST
