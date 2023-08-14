Adani Ports share price falls over 3% after auditor Deloitte Haskins resigns prematurely2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Deloitte Haskins was Adani Ports' auditor since FY2018 and was reappointed for another five-year term as the statutory auditor only last year.
Adani Ports share price declined over 3% on Monday after Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned as the statutory auditor of the company, citing differences of opinion. Adani Ports shares fell as much as 3.45% to ₹772.95 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started