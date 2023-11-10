Adani Ports share price gains as analysts maintain bullish stance after Q2 results
Brokerages maintained their bullish view on Adani Ports stock on the back of better operational performance, with some analysts raising target prices and earnings estimates.
Adani Ports share price rose over a percent on Friday as analysts maintained their bullish stance on the stock after the Adani Group ports operator reported decent earnings growth in the second quarter of FY24.
