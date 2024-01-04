Adani Ports share price gains over 2% as HSBC raises target after SC verdict on Hindenburg case
Adani Ports share price has rallied more than 9% in one week, while the stock is up over 26% in one month.
Adani Ports share price gained over 2% in early trade on Thursday after HSBC raised target price on the stock. Adani Ports shares rose as much as 2.32% to Rs 1,118.95 apiece on the BSE. In the one week period, Adani Ports share price has rallied more than 9%.
