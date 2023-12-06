Adani Ports share price hits fresh 52-week high; brokerages Kotak, Citi see further upside
Adani Ports share price jumped 15 per cent in the previous session after it reported a strong 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in November cargo volumes. Year-to-date, Adani Ports share price has gained about 24 per cent.
Adani Ports share price jumped 7 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,082.95 in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, December 6. However, it pared most gains and traded 1.6 per cent higher at ₹1,027.90 around 9:50 am.
