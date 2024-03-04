Adani Ports share price hits record high as cargo volumes surge 33% in February
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled 35.4 MMT of total cargo in February, registering a growth of 33% from the volumes handled a year back.
Adani Ports share price gained over a percent to hit a record high level on Monday after the company reported a 33% year-on-year (YoY) rise in cargo volumes during February. Adani Ports shares rose as much as 1.32% to ₹1,356.50 apiece on the BSE.
