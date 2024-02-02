Adani Ports share price jumped nearly 6 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹1,287 in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, February 2, a day after the company reported its December quarter scorecard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Ports share price opened at ₹1,233.95 against the previous close of ₹1,218.95 and soon rose 5.6 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,287. Around 910 am, the stock traded 5.48 per cent higher at ₹1,285.70 on BSE.

During market hours on Thursday, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone said its consolidated revenue from operations surged to ₹6,920.10 crore in Q3FY24 from ₹4,786.17 crore in the year-ago quarter, which is an increase of 44.58 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The EBITDA improved by 59 per cent YoY to ₹4,293 crore, while the nine-month FY24 EBITDA jumped to ₹11,722 crore from ₹7,676 crore in 9MFY23, which is an increase of 53 per cent.

Adani Ports share price ended about a per cent higher on Thursday.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,470, implying a 21 per cent upside potential.

"Adani Ports achieved a notable two times industry growth, elevating its market share to nearly 25 per cent as of Dec'23 from 10 per cent in Mar'13. During 9MFY24, the total cargo volume handled by the company stood at 311 MMT (up 23 per cent YoY), positioning the company to achieve the higher end of its FY24 volume guidance of 400 MMT," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm pointed out that Adani Ports has a diversified cargo mix along with sticky cargo and a customer base.

"The operational ramp-up at the recently acquired ports is expected to drive a 14 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY23-26. This would drive a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19 per cent over FY23-26. We marginally increase our estimates with improved growth outlook and reiterate our buy rating with a revised target price of ₹1,470 (premised on 16 times FY26E EV/EBITDA)," Motilal Oswal said.

Nuvama Wealth Management, too, maintained a buy call on the stock while it raised the target price to ₹1,415 from ₹958.

Nuvama believes Adani Ports' Q3FY24 performance should lead to earnings upgrades on Street.

"We are jacking up FY24E/25E PAT by 13 per cent/18 per cent and raising the DCF-based target price to ₹1,415 from ₹958; retaining 'buy' on Adani Ports," said Nuvama.

Kotak Institutional Equities also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,400.

Kotak observed that Adani Ports has not seen any meaningful impact of the Red Sea crisis nor does it consider any meaningful competitive threat to Mundra's volumes. It highlighted how its network effect has started reflecting in higher coastal shipping volumes—contributing 4 per cent of growth in 9MFY24.

"We broadly retain estimates for the ports business while marginally cutting estimates for FY24 on account of lower SEZ revenues/EBITDA. We expect a 15 per cent revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY2024E-26E. Our revised DCF-based fair value of ₹1,400 factors in higher medium-term growth estimates and implies 15 times March 2026E EV/EBITDA," Kotak said.

