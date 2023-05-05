Adani Ports share price jumps after Myanmar port deal for $30 million. Buy or sell?2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Adani Ports share price today is in ₹640 to ₹700 range and can go up to ₹780 after breaching this immediate hurdle, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Adani Ports share price has been in uptrend ever since the flagship Adani group company announced completion of the Myanmar port deal for $30 million. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone informed Indian exchanges on Thursday that has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of $30 million. After that news, Adani Ports share price started to surge northward and that rally has continued in early morning deals on Friday as well.
