According to stock market experts, Adani Ports have sold out their Myanmar Port that will enable them to generate fund meant for the bond maturity payments in international market. As the bond payment crisis seems over after this deal, market has gone positive on Adani Ports shares. They said that Adani Ports share price is currently in ₹640 to ₹700 apiece channel and once it breaches this hurdle, the Adani group company's share price may go up to ₹780 apiece levels in short term.