Adani Ports share price jumps after THIS operational update. Do you own?

Adani Ports share price rose over 2% on Monday after the company released its monthly business update. The Adani group stock gained as much as 2.06% to touch ₹1,374.85 apiece on the BSE.

In July 2025, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled 40.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo, marking an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by a 22% YoY growth in container volumes.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis till July 2025, the company handled 160.7 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 10% YoY rise.

In the logistics segment, rail volumes rose 17% YoY in July to 60,940 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), while GPWIS (General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme) volume declined 13% YoY to 1.61 MMT.

For the YTD period, rail volumes stood at 240,419 TEUs, up 15% YoY, and GPWIS volume came in at 7.67 MMT, up 3% YoY.

Technical Outlook Adani Ports share price has been trading in a broad and dull range of ₹1,455 – ₹1,325 for the past 43 months, showing no signs of contraction, accumulation, or distribution, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The lack of directional cues and absence of volume spikes suggest that this range is likely to persist in the near term. Adani Ports stock remains stuck in a sideways phase, offering limited trading opportunities until a decisive breakout or breakdown occurs. For any meaningful momentum to emerge, Adani Ports share price must close above ₹1,485 or break below ₹1,310. Until then, the range-bound structure is expected to continue,” said Jain.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One said that Adani Ports share price has bounced back in today’s session forming an engulfing pattern on the daily chart.

“This bounce is seen from the key support zone, and ₹1,320 - 1,330 levels may continue to act as the demand zone. On the flip side, ₹1,420 can act as resistance for Adani Ports shares,” Bhosale said.

Adani Ports Share Price Performance Adani Ports share price has declined 4% over the past month but gained 22% in the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Adani Group stock is up 12%, and it has surged 77% over the past two years. Over a five-year period, Adani Ports share price has delivered multibagger returns of 335%.

At 12:40 PM, Adani Ports share price was trading 1.98% higher at ₹1,373.70 apiece on the BSE.