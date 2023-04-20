Adani Ports share price jumps as company mulls buyback of debt securities1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:46 AM IST
- Adani Ports share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹669.50 apiece on NSE
Adani Ports share price: After announcement of partial buyback of debt securities by the flagship Adani group company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Wednesday, Adani Ports shares today witnessed strong buying interest among the stock market bulls. Adani Ports share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹669.50 on NSE, logging more than 1.50 per cent rise within few minutes of opening bell today.
