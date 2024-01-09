Adani Ports share price rallies over 3% to hit 52-week high; Motilal Oswal raises target
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the largest private port operator in India, entered the bond market for the first time in over two years on Monday, with the issue garnering strong demand.
Adani Ports share price extended gains for the eight straight session to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday, with the stock rallying over 17% in the past one month. Adani Ports shares gained as much as 3.79% to a fresh high of ₹1,213.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started