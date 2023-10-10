Adani Ports share price rises 3% as brokerages expect up to 28% upside potential
Adani Ports Israel: Adani Ports stock rebounds after concerns about Israel conflict. Analysts say impact of Israel conflict on Adani Ports will be minimal. Brokerages give positive outlook on Adani Ports despite Israel conflict.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price rebounded over 3% on Tuesday's session after tumbling by almost 5% on Monday due to concerns about conflict in Israel, where the company owns a key port. Adani Ports share price opened at an intraday low of ₹799.95 apiece on BSE. Adani Ports & SEZ share price touched an intraday high of ₹817.
