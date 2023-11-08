Adani Ports share price rises almost 3% on US DFC investment boost
Adani Ports share price rose almost 3% after the company said US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will fund Adani’s joint venture in Sri Lanka for $553 million.
Adani Ports share price rose almost 3 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 8, after the company said US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will fund Adani’s joint venture (JV) in Sri Lanka, for $553 million.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started