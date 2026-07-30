Adani Ports share price tanks 3% after Q1 results 2026. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Adani Ports share price fell over 3% on the NSE during Thursday's trading session after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 on Wednesday.

The Adani Group stock opened at ₹1,726.70 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,719 on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,727 on NSE on 30 July.

Adani Ports Q1 results 2026 Adani Group flagship company, on Wednesday, July 29, posted a 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27). The company's profit rose to ₹3,620.40 crore from ₹3,314.59 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 18.6% YoY to ₹10,820.80 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹9,126.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA grew 19% year-on-year to ₹6,541 crore, while its EBITDA margin remained broadly unchanged at 60.4%.

"Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of Adani Port's earnings, while international ports, marine, and logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Domestic ports: Revenue rose 12% year-on-year, supported by higher cargo volumes, an improved product mix, and better realisations. EBITDA also increased 11% YoY, with margins remaining among the industry's highest at 74%.

International ports: The segment posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q1 FY27. Revenue from international operations climbed 80% YoY to ₹1,747 crore, while EBITDA soared 256% YoY to ₹730 crore.

Logistics business: Revenue from the logistics segment edged up 0.3% YoY to ₹1,173 crore, while EBITDA grew 3% YoY to ₹219 crore.

Adani Ports share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘buy’ rating on the Adani Ports stock, with a target price of ₹2,130 apiece, seeing an upside potential of up to 24%, saying that the company remains well-positioned to outpace broader industry growth, supported by ongoing capacity additions and expansion into value-added segments such as logistics.

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“We broadly retain our FY27 and FY28 estimates and expect APSEZ to post 11% growth in cargo volumes over FY26- 28. This would drive a CAGR of 17%/18%/21% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28E. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,130 (premised on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA),” the firm said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Emkay Research has retained a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,000, seeing an upside potential of up to 16%.

“Strong cash conversion (FY26 OCF/EBITDA of 89%) and comfortable leverage position (net debt to TTM EBITDA at 1.9x) allow APSEZ to pursue any accretive (return and earnings) M&A opportunity, in our view. Factoring in the 1Q beat, we raise FY27-28E revenue by 2%. We retain BUY and Jun-27E TP of Rs2,000 (SOTP methodology),” Emkay said in a note.