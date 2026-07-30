Adani Ports share price tanks 3% after Q1 results 2026. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Adani Ports share price fell over 3% on the NSE during Thursday's trading session after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 on Wednesday.

The Adani Group stock opened at ₹1,726.70 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,719 on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,727 on NSE on 30 July.

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Adani Ports Q1 results 2026 Adani Group flagship company, on Wednesday, July 29, posted a 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27). The company's profit rose to ₹3,620.40 crore from ₹3,314.59 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 18.6% YoY to ₹10,820.80 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹9,126.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA grew 19% year-on-year to ₹6,541 crore, while its EBITDA margin remained broadly unchanged at 60.4%.

"Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of Adani Port's earnings, while international ports, marine, and logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

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Domestic ports: Revenue rose 12% year-on-year, supported by higher cargo volumes, an improved product mix, and better realisations. EBITDA also increased 11% YoY, with margins remaining among the industry's highest at 74%.

International ports: The segment posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q1 FY27. Revenue from international operations climbed 80% YoY to ₹1,747 crore, while EBITDA soared 256% YoY to ₹730 crore.

Logistics business: Revenue from the logistics segment edged up 0.3% YoY to ₹1,173 crore, while EBITDA grew 3% YoY to ₹219 crore.

Adani Ports share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘buy’ rating on the Adani Ports stock, with a target price of ₹2,130 apiece, seeing an upside potential of up to 24%, saying that the company remains well-positioned to outpace broader industry growth, supported by ongoing capacity additions and expansion into value-added segments such as logistics.

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“We broadly retain our FY27 and FY28 estimates and expect APSEZ to post 11% growth in cargo volumes over FY26- 28. This would drive a CAGR of 17%/18%/21% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28E. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,130 (premised on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA),” the firm said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Emkay Research has retained a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,000, seeing an upside potential of up to 16%.

“Strong cash conversion (FY26 OCF/EBITDA of 89%) and comfortable leverage position (net debt to TTM EBITDA at 1.9x) allow APSEZ to pursue any accretive (return and earnings) M&A opportunity, in our view. Factoring in the 1Q beat, we raise FY27-28E revenue by 2%. We retain BUY and Jun-27E TP of Rs2,000 (SOTP methodology),” Emkay said in a note.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.