Adani Ports share price has been in a strong uptrend over the last one year, surging as much as 92 per cent against a 30 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Nifty 50.

Even over a shorter timeframe, Adani Ports share price has significantly outperformed the equity benchmark.

For instance, in the last three months, the stock has jumped nearly 25 per cent, surpassing the nearly 7 per cent increase in Nifty 50. Similarly, over the last six months, Adani Ports share price has recorded a strong gain of nearly 52 per cent against a nearly 12 per cent gain observed in Nifty 50.

On Tuesday, March 12, Adani Ports share price declined nearly 2 per cent in intraday trade on NSE.

Adani Ports share price hit its all-time high of ₹1,356.55 on NSE last week on March 4 after the company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in cargo volumes during February 2024.

As Mint reported earlier, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled 35.4 MMT of total cargo in February, registering a growth of 33 per cent from the volumes handled a year back.

During the initial 11 months of FY24, which is April 2023 to February 2024, Adani Ports already handled 382 MMT of cargo, implying that it is well on track to surpass the 400 MMT mark before the end of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, according to an equity research portal Trendlyne, the consensus recommendation from 18 analysts is 'buy' on the stock.

However, the stock's valuation is rich. As per the Trendlyne data, the stock's current PE (price-to-earnings ratio) is 39, significantly above its average PE of nearly 25.

We collected the opinions of multiple analysts and brokerage firms to gain insight into what investors should do regarding the stock. Here's what they say:

Fundamental views

Some brokerage firms are positive about the stock for the long term as they highlight that the company remains on the path of strong growth.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Adani Port and Special Economic Zone reported a robust cargo volume of 382 MMT in the 11 months of FY24.

The management recently revised its FY24 cargo volume guidance to 400 MMT from nearly 380 MMT earlier.

We expect Adani Port to surpass the revised cargo volume guidance of 400 MMT during FY24.

It continues to gain market share while generating strong cash flows and maintaining its leverage position, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times as of December 2023.

We increase our volume estimates by 2-3 per cent for FY24-26. Over FY24-26, we expect Adani Ports to register 10 per cent volume growth and a CAGR of 15 per cent, 16 per cent and 18 per cent in revenue, EBITDA and PAT respectively.

With consistent outperformance in cargo volumes, we increase the target multiple to 17 times EV/EBITDA (earlier 16 times) and reiterate our buy rating with a revised target price of ₹1,600.

HSBC

As reported by CNBC-TV18, HSBC has a buy call on Adani Ports stock with a target price of ₹1,560.

CNBC-TV18 quoted the HSBC report in which the brokerage firm said Adani Ports is on track to surpass its 400 MMT cargo volume target for FY24.

HSBC has raised the EBITDA forecast for the company by 1-4 per cent for FY24-26, taking into account a 19 per cent CAGR. It also expects ROIC to rise from 10 per cent in FY23 to 16 per cent in FY26, according to CNBC-TV18.

Technical views

Technical analysts advise booking some profit in the stock at the current juncture.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Adani Ports is currently encountering resistance in the range of ₹1,300 to ₹1,350, leading to a period of consolidation or stalling.

This resistance zone is the level where selling pressure may be intensified or buying interest might wane.

Adding to the cautious outlook is the observation of a bearish divergence on daily Stochastics indicators.

This divergence occurs when the price makes higher highs while the indicator signals lower highs, signalling a potential weakening of the upward momentum.

Consequently, investors are advised to consider capitalising on the recent gains by booking profits from their existing positions.

Additionally, it's prudent to refrain from initiating fresh long positions, as the presence of bearish divergence and resistance near the ₹1,300-1,350 zone raises concerns about the sustainability of the upward trend in the near term.

Overall, the recommendation is to exercise caution, monitor market conditions closely, and adjust trading strategies accordingly to mitigate risks associated with potential reversals or corrections.

View Full Image Adani Ports technical chart

Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Founder and Technical Analyst of Gemstone Equity Research and ChartWizard FZE

Over the past three weeks, Adani Ports has been consolidating in a narrow range.

The past few days have also seen the stock developing a negative divergence of the RSI against the price as the RSI is seen forming lower highs.

This being said, there are chances of the stock slipping under consolidation. For short-term traders, it would make sense to book their profits and take some money off the table.

Re-entry in the stock can be made if the stock goes above ₹1,360.

Investors who are holding this stock may continue to hold on to their investments by trailing their stop loss levels higher to ₹1,295.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

