Adani Ports share price up 92% in last one year; what should investors do? Here's what experts say
Adani Ports share price surged by 92 per cent in the last year, outperforming Nifty 50. The stock hit an all-time high last week after reporting a 33 per cent rise in cargo volumes. Analysts forecast continued growth, with targets ranging from ₹1,560 to ₹1,600.
Adani Ports share price has been in a strong uptrend over the last one year, surging as much as 92 per cent against a 30 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Nifty 50.
