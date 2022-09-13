Adani Group's port flagship company, Adani Ports on Tuesday hit a new all-time high on stock exchanges amidst investors buying sentiment in the broader market. The company's market cap crossed over ₹2 lakh crore during the day. Adani Ports has been performing on the upside stick for the sixth consecutive trading session. So far in the current month, the stock has skyrocketed by more than 13%. This Adani stock is a multibagger and has nearly tripled investors' wealth.

