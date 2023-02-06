Adani Ports shares continue to be under F&O ban stock list for trade on NSE today
- The Adani Group stock continues to be under the F&O ban for trade on Monday, February 6, 2023
Only one stock, which is part of the Adani Group, has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
