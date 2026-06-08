Adani Ports shares in focus as company bags 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first LNG export project

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) were in focus on Monday, 8 June, after it secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export. This marks Adani Ports' entry into South America and expands its international marine services footprint.
Despite a bloodbath on Dalal Street today, this Adani group stock traded flat, gyrating between gains and losses. Adani Ports share price hit the day's high of ₹1,827.85 as against its last close of ₹1,823.10 and a low of ₹1802.20 apiece. The stock was hovering close to its 52-week high of ₹1,843.10 touched on May 27.
Adani Ports, in a press release today, said that the contract has been awarded to its step-down subsidiary, The Adani Harbour International FZCO, through a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group following a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA), supported by an estimated investment commitment of $70 million.
"The award strengthens APSEZ’s presence across international energy logistics value chains and underscores its growing capabilities in specialised marine services," the company said.
Under the agreement, the consortium will provide end-to-end marine services, including tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support and crew transfer services. The scope will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel and one crew boat.
Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSEZ, said, "With marine operations in 12 countries and a growing fleet of marine assets supporting ports, LNG terminals, national oil companies, refineries and offshore facilities, we bring deep operational expertise to complex maritime environments."
"By combining these capabilities with strong local partnerships, we are helping create reliable maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors and strengthen long-term supply resilience," he added.
Argentina is emerging as a major new LNG supplier, with agreements in place to support exports of up to 10 million tonnes (MT) annually to India from 2027, the company said. The Southern Energy FLNG project is expected to play an important role in connecting this growing supply base with global demand centres.
Despite the West Asia crisis, shares of Adani Ports have emerged strong so far this year, delivering a 23% return as against a decline of 13% seen in the barometer Sensex.
On a one-year basis, the Adani group stock is up 24%, and for three years, it has surged 148%. On a longer time frame of 10 years, Adani Ports share price has surged 780%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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