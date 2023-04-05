Adani Ports shares jump after FY23 business update. Should you buy?

Advising stock market investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in regard to Adani Ports shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Adani Ports share price is in ₹600 to ₹700 apiece range and it is looking positive on chart pattern. So, one should maintain buy on dips strategy for near term targets of ₹650 and ₹700 per share. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹580 and keep on accumulating on every big dip in the scrip."