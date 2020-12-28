Adani Ports jumps, crosses 1 trillion in market capitalisation

"Without incremental capex, reorganisation of operational processes, contracting processes and rationalization of overhead resulted in EBITDA improvement of INR 3bn pa. There is scope of expansion in EBITDA margin to 78% by FY25, led by capacity expansion from 64mn tonne to 100mn tonne over the next five years with a capex of INR 7.5bn and value addition through cargo diversity and capital management," Elara Capital had said in a 7 December note.