Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoters raise stake over 2%. Details here

Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoter entities have together raised shareholding in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd by over 2 per cent. As per the information shared by the company with Indian stock market exchanges two promoter entities Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC have acquired fresh stake in Adani Ports via open market.

Adani Ports management informed Indian exchanges that Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd has bought 3,26,18,000 Adani Ports shares, which is 1.51 per cent of total paid up capital of the Adani group company. Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd bought these shares in from 2nd June 2023 to 11th August 2023.

Other promoter group company Emerging Market Investment DDC bought 1,11,89,500 Adani Ports shares, which is 0.52 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, the two promoter group entities have cumulatively acquired 2.03 per cent stake in Adani Ports via open market share purchase. Emerging Market Investment DDC bought these Adani Ports shares during 22nd June 2023 to 28th June2023.

After this fresh stake buying by these two promoter group entities, total shareholding of promoters and promoter group entities have gone up to 63.06 per cent of the entire paid up capital of Adani Ports.

Adani Ports share price movement in YTD

After the Hindenburg Research report raising concern over debt repositioning of Adani group companies, Adani Ports shares made its bottom at ₹462.45 apiece on 2nd February on NSE. However, after the sharp selling in Adani Ports share price, the Adani group stock rebounded strongly and went on to hit ₹786 per share levels during Wednesday deals, logging near 70 per cent rise in near six month time. In fact, the Adani group stock hit three month high after the announcement of Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24.