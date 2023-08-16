Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoters raise stake over 2%. Details here

Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoters raise stake over 2%. Details here1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoter groups that raised stake in Adani flagship company are Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC
Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoter entities have together raised shareholding in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd by over 2 per cent. As per the information shared by the company with Indian stock market exchanges two promoter entities Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC have acquired fresh stake in Adani Ports via open market.
