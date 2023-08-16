Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoters raise stake over 2%. Details here

Adani Ports share price movement in YTD

After the Hindenburg Research report raising concern over debt repositioning of Adani group companies, Adani Ports shares made its bottom at ₹462.45 apiece on 2nd February on NSE. However, after the sharp selling in Adani Ports share price, the Adani group stock rebounded strongly and went on to hit ₹786 per share levels during Wednesday deals, logging near 70 per cent rise in near six month time. In fact, the Adani group stock hit three month high after the announcement of Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24.