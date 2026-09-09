Adani Power, Adani Enterprises to Adani Ports — Why are Gautam Adani's Group stocks rising today? Explained

Adani Group stocks in bull trend: Amid fundraising buzz, buy flagship Adani Group companies; Adani Group shares witnessed strong buying during early-morning deals on Wednesday. Adani Enterprises' share price surged over 5% and approached its 52-week high of ₹3,245 per share. Adani Power shares also came into the bulls' sights and logged around a 2% intraday gain. Adani Ports' share price went up by nearly 3%. Other Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group stocks were also trading green during the morning session.

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Why are Adani Group shares skyrocketing Speaking on the reason for such a rise in the Adani Group shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Adani Group shares are rising today due to the fundraise buzz. The company has announced a fundraiser with marquee global investors. This has triggered buying in the Adani Group stocks as Adani Ports is their core business, and its benefit is expected to trickle down to other Adani Group companies.”

Adani Group news The Adani Group declared the fundraise through a written press statement, saying, “Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has entered into binding agreements to raise ₹9,825 crores (~USD 1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of leading domestic and global investors. The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of ~$18 billion, establishing a significant external institutional valuation benchmark for the airports platform.”

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Detailing about the investors in the Gautam Adani-owned group of companies, the statement said, “The investor consortium comprises Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL.”

The proceeds will support airport modernisation and capacity expansion to serve ~200 million passengers annually, the integrated Adani Airport City development of ~22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use space in the first phase, and the continued scaling of AAHL’s ground handling and non-aeronautical businesses.

The transaction follows AEL’s successful ₹15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate. Together, the transactions reflect continued access by the Adani portfolio to significant pools of long-term domestic and global institutional capital.

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“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

“India’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate. With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms,” he added

"We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform," said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited. “This ambition is buoyed by the exponential growth opportunities across India, the rising spending power of the Indian consumer, and the momentum of our city-side developments as powerful economic catalysts in the country's major urban centres. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their confidence and look forward to continuing on this path together as we build a truly world-class airport platform for India.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).