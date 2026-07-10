Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Ports to Adani Enterprises: Gautam Adani group stocks rise up to 5%. Do you own any?

Adani Group stocks rallied up to 5% on Friday, driven by strong buying interest as investor sentiment improved following a series of positive developments across the conglomerate’s businesses.

Adani Total Gas led the gains, surging more than 5%. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions advanced over 3% each, while Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Power, Ambuja Cements and ACC gained more than 2% each.

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The rally came after a Bloomberg report said Singapore-based Helios Capital Management is betting on Adani Enterprises to be the next major contributor to its funds' performance.

Helios Capital increases exposure to Adani Enterprises According to the Bloomberg report, Helios Capital Management purchased around 770,000 shares of Adani Enterprises during the second quarter across three of its funds, with two of them investing in the company for the first time.

Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, told Bloomberg that the easing of Adani Group’s legal and reputational overhang, coupled with the strength of its ports and emerging energy businesses, has strengthened the investment case for the conglomerate.

His endorsement highlights the improving momentum for the Adani Group after it resolved sanctions-related issues with US authorities and addressed corruption-related allegations, helping restore investor confidence.

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Adani Enterprises partners with Dioxycle Separately, Adani Enterprises and French clean-tech company Dioxycle on July 10 announced a long-term partnership to develop and scale low-carbon chemical manufacturing in India.

“The initiative will begin with a pilot facility at an Adani Group site to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity. Following successful validation, the partners plan to scale the technology for commercial manufacturing,” Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Beyond formic acid, the partners will explore opportunities to develop a broader portfolio of chemicals used across sectors such as energy, materials, packaging and manufacturing.

For the Gautan Adani-led group company, the initiative marks a strategic entry into the chemicals sector, building on its strengths in renewable energy and infrastructure while expanding its portfolio of future-ready businesses.

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Kutch Copper secures LME approval Earlier this week, Adani Enterprises’ copper subsidiary, Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), received London Metal Exchange (LME) registration for its ‘Adani Copper’ Grade A cathodes.

The approval makes Adani Copper cathodes eligible for delivery against LME copper futures contracts, with warrants becoming eligible for issuance from July 10, 2026.

The certification marks a significant milestone for Kutch Copper, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the global refined copper market.

At 1:10 PM, Adani Enterprises share price was trading 2.25% higher at ₹3,154.75 apiece on the BSE.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.