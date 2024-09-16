Adani Power and Adani Green Energy are set to supply 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal power to Maharashtra, bolstering their presence in the state and supporting India's energy transition towards renewable sources, with significant gains in stock prices following the announcement.

Shares of Adani Group stocks such as Adani Power and Adani Green Energy were flying high in today's early trade with gains of up to 6% after both companies were issued letters of intent by the Maharashtra state DISCOM to supply a total of 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal power, the companies said in a joint statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Adani Green Energy popped up 5.38% to ₹1,894 apiece, while those of Adani Power surged to ₹669.75 apiece by gaining 5.75%.

This new contract strengthens the presence of both Adani Green Energy and Adani Power in Maharashtra. Under the agreement, Adani Green Energy will supply 5 GW (5,000 MW) of solar power from the world’s largest renewable energy park, currently being developed at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch District, to Maharashtra. The LOI awarded to Adani Power allows this arrangement under the tender’s conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Adani Power will supply 1,496 MW of thermal power (net) to Maharashtra from a new 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project. The two companies will sign separate Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to provide electricity to the state.

Maharashtra's power consumption is projected to reach 200 terawatt hours by 2028, with 32% expected to come from renewable sources, according to the state's estimates.

World’s largest solar capacity award since 2020 According to Sunday's filing, the solar capacity award of 5 GW is the world’s largest such award since 2020, bolstering AGEL’s leadership in India and as one of the largest RE portfolio globally. Similarly, the thermal capacity award is the largest in India in recent years to be awarded to the private sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The solar capacity has been allocated at a flat tariff of ₹2.70 per kWh for supply of power for a period of 25 years. The solar projects are expected to be connected to the Inter State Transmission System and shall be developed in a staggered manner over a period of three years from the execution of the PPAs with MSEDCL.

The thermal capacity has been awarded to APL on a Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) basis, with sourcing of fuel from coal linkages allocated under Para B (iv) of the SHAKTI Policy.

Under the terms of the award, APL will enter into a 25-year power supply agreement (PSA) with MSEDCL for the supply of 1496 MW of electricity (net of auxiliary consumption) on a long-term basis from a new thermal power plant having an installed capacity of 1600 MW (2x800 MW) to be set up utilizing ultra-supercritical technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power supply under the proposed PSA will commence three and a half years after the appointed date as defined thereunder in case of Unit 1 (800 MW) and four years in case of Unit 2 (800 MW).

Mr Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said, “We are glad to collaborate with MSEDCL to meet the states’ rising energy demand through renewable sources and fulfill its RE commitments. Our goal is to accelerate India’s clean energy transition. This is a crucial step towards the country’s energy independence and building a sustainable future. Adani Green is well positioned to achieve the 50 GW target with secured resource-rich sites in strategic locations, a portfolio mix of renewables and storage solutions, a robust supply chain, and clear evacuation plans."

Mr Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power, said, “As India advances in achieving its economic growth targets while maintaining a keen focus on sustainability, the role of conventional power in helping stabilize the grid and supplying base load power assumes greater importance. Adani Power is proud to partner with a leading industrialised state like Maharashtra by becoming one of its key suppliers of reliable and competitive power from its existing and upcoming capacities, while enabling it to integrate an ever-increasing quantum of renewable energy in its grid." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}