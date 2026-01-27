Adani Power, Adani Green to Adani Enterprises: Why are Adani Group stocks surging today? Explained

Adani Group Stocks: Shares of Adani Group stocks staged a broad-based recovery on Tuesday, January 27, after Adani Enterprises Ltd issued a clarification stating that it is not party to any legal proceedings referenced in recent media reports. The statement helped ease investor concerns following last week’s sharp sell-off triggered by reports linked to US regulatory action involving senior members of the group’s leadership.

The clarification, issued on January 24, 2026, came in response to queries raised by the BSE and the National Stock Exchange after a news report dated January 23 cited a US regulator seeking alternative measures to serve legal summons to Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani.

In its exchange filing, Adani Enterprises reiterated that no allegations have been made against the company and that it is not involved in the proceedings mentioned in the report. The company also referred to its earlier disclosure from November 2024 and stated that the development does not warrant any additional disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

“There are no allegations made against the Company in, and the Company is not party to, these proceedings,” Adani Enterprises said in its clarification to the stock exchanges.

The exchange had sought the clarification specifically in reference to the media report quoting Bloomberg, which said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was seeking court approval to move ahead with serving legal summons to Gautam and Sagar Adani.

Adani Group: Recent Developments Separately, developments in the US legal proceedings continued to unfold. Fourteen months after US securities regulators filed fraud-related charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, lawyers representing the two executives made their first filing in a US court this week, signalling a willingness to negotiate on accepting the summons.

This filing came just two days after the SEC asked the court to bypass Indian authorities and authorise service of the summons through email and the Adanis’ US-based legal counsel. The request was prompted after India’s ministry of law and justice declined to deliver the summons on two occasions under an international treaty.

According to court documents, the ministry first cited missing signature and seal requirements in May, and later, in December, invoked an internal SEC rule to state that the summons “does not cover in the above said categories.” The SEC has described both objections as baseless and argued that India’s stance amounts to an improper challenge to the regulator’s authority.

Adani Group stocks rebound sharply after sell-off The clarification appeared to provide immediate relief to the market, triggering strong buying interest across Adani Group stocks. Adani Green Energy emerged as the top performer, surging nearly 6% to an intraday high of ₹818.45. Flagship Adani Enterprises rallied 5.4% to ₹1,963.15, while Adani Energy Solutions gained 4% to ₹847.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 4% to ₹1,362.90, and Adani Power rose 3.4% to ₹137.60. Adani Total Gas advanced 3.2% to ₹533.85. Cement companies within the group also posted gains, with Ambuja Cements rising 3% and ACC adding 1.6%. Media arm NDTV gained 2.5%.

The rebound followed heavy losses on Friday, January 23, when Adani Group stocks had come under intense selling pressure amid heightened uncertainty over potential legal developments in the US.

What is happening between Adani Group and the US regulator The renewed market volatility stems from developments in a long-running legal matter involving US authorities. According to media reports, the SEC recently approached a US district court seeking permission to use alternative methods to serve legal summons to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani after conventional routes failed.

The application was made before US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, New York. The SEC reportedly told the court that repeated attempts to deliver the summons through Indian authorities were unsuccessful. Court documents show that India’s ministry of law and justice declined to serve the documents on two occasions — first in May, citing missing signature and seal requirements, and later in December, invoking an internal SEC rule to argue that the summons did not fall under the relevant categories.

The SEC has described both objections as baseless and has argued that India’s stance represents an improper challenge to the regulator’s authority.

The case traces back to November 2024, when US authorities accused certain Adani Group executives of participating in an alleged bribery scheme involving payments to Indian officials to secure electricity purchases from Adani Green Energy, a group subsidiary. The SEC has filed a civil case against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, which is separate from a criminal indictment brought by the US Department of Justice against the Adani Group and other defendants. That case remains ongoing.

US law prohibits foreign companies that raise capital from American investors from paying bribes overseas or soliciting investment through false or misleading disclosures. The Adani Group has consistently rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless, and has said it will pursue all available legal remedies to defend itself.