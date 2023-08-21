Adani Power, Adani Green to Adani Ports: Which Adani stock to buy today — explained2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Adani group share price: Adani group shares have been on an uptrend due to investment and bulk deal buzz, with Adani Power, Adani Green, and Adani Ports all experiencing significant rises
Adani group share price: Adani group shares have been in uptrend for the last few sessions. After bulk deal buzz by GQG partners, Adani Power share price has been rising for the last three sessions. In this time, Adani Power share has surged from ₹280 to ₹323 apiece levels, logging near 15 per cent rise in this time. Adani Green shares have ascended from near ₹933 to ₹1,035 apiece levels, logging around 11 per cent rise in last two days. Similarly, Adani Ports share price has surged from ₹776 to ₹860 levels in last three sessions, logging to the tune of 11 per cent in this time.
