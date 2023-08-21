Adani group share price: Adani group shares have been on an uptrend due to investment and bulk deal buzz, with Adani Power, Adani Green, and Adani Ports all experiencing significant rises

Adani group share price: Adani group shares have been in uptrend for the last few sessions. After bulk deal buzz by GQG partners, Adani Power share price has been rising for the last three sessions. In this time, Adani Power share has surged from ₹280 to ₹323 apiece levels, logging near 15 per cent rise in this time. Adani Green shares have ascended from near ₹933 to ₹1,035 apiece levels, logging around 11 per cent rise in last two days. Similarly, Adani Ports share price has surged from ₹776 to ₹860 levels in last three sessions, logging to the tune of 11 per cent in this time.

On reason for rise in Adani group shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani shares are rising due to investment and bulk deal buzz in various Adani group companies. Recently GQG Partners invested in Adani Power Ltd and now there is buzz about bulk deal in Adani Ports. Since, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises is core of the entire group business. Focus has shifted on these Adani shares but some other stocks are also moving with investment buzz roaming on Dalal Street."

Adani shares to buy today On Adani group share that one may look at for buying, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Out of all 10 Adani group shares, Adani Port shares are looking strong on chart pattern. One can buy Adani Ports shares at current market price for near term target of ₹900 levels. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹835 while taking fresh position in this Adani share."

On suggestion to Adani Ports shareholders, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “Those who have Adani Ports shares in portfolio may continue to hold the stock and maintain buy on dips till it is trading above ₹835 apiece levels. They are also advised to maintain stop loss at ₹835 and wait for ₹900 near term target."

Last week, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd had informed Indian stock market exchanges that GQG Partners have acquired stake in the company to the tune of 5.03 per cent. Later GQP also shared the development with Indian exchanges in this regard.