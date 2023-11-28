Adani Power, Adani Ports to Adani Enterprises: Adani shares jump after Adani-Hindenburg case hearing in Supreme Court
Adani Power shares today opened upside and touched new all-time high during morning deals
Adabni-Hindenburg row: Adani group shares today witnessed sharp upside movement during morning deals. Adani Power shares today opened upside and went on to touch new all-time high of ₹428 apiece on NSE. Adani Ports share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹826 per share levels on NSE, logging near 4 per cent intraday gain against Friday close of ₹795.55 per share levels. Flagship Adani group stock Adani Enterprises shares opened with an upside gap and touched intraday high of ₹2,374.90 apiece within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
