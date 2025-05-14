Adani Power, Adani Ports to Adani Green: Adani shares rise up to 2.3%. Do you own any?

Adani Group stocks in focus today: Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, were buzzing in Wednesday’s trade (May 14), gaining up to 2%, mirroring the positive sentiment in the Indian stock market.

Some of the group stocks gained on optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal, which is expected to boost global demand for base metals. Others extended their rally after reporting stronger-than-expected March quarter results. These gains, along with other positive developments, have helped Adani Group stocks sustain their upward trend since early May.

At the start of the month, all Adani Group stocks saw strong buying interest on Dalal Street amid reports that representatives of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani met officials from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in an overseas bribery probe.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and AWL Agri Business shares extend gains for the third straight day Adani Enterprises' share price extended its winning streak to a third straight session today, rising another 2% to hit the day’s high of ₹2,481 apiece. In early May, the company reported a 756% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,845 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, driven by an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore from the sale of a 13.5% stake in Adani Wilmar (AWL).

Adani Green Energy's share price also maintained its upward trend for the second consecutive session, climbing another 1.7% to reach ₹975 apiece. The company posted a 24% YoY rise in net profit to ₹383 crore in Q4, while revenue from core operations grew 21.6% YoY to ₹3,073 crore.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone's share price rose 1.20% to hit a day’s high of ₹1,385.90, extending its rally for the third straight session.

The company’s consolidated net profit surged 50% YoY to ₹3,023 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹2,025 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 23% YoY to ₹8,488 crore, while EBITDA rose 24% YoY to ₹5,006 crore.

AWL Agri Business share price has also extended its upward run for third straight session on Wednesday, gaining 2.3% to reach the day's high of ₹269.20 apiece. The company net profit in Q4FY25 jumped to ₹191 crore from ₹157 crore in Q4FY24.

Other group stocks, including Adani Power, ACC, Ambuja Cements, NDTV, and Sanghi Industries, are also trading with gains of up to 1% in today's session.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.