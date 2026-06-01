Adani Power, Adani Ports to Adani Total Gas: Adani group stocks tank up to 4%. Details here

Adani Group stocks declined by as much as 4% during Monday’s trading session, even after billionaire Gautam Adani addressed concerns surrounding the alleged bribery case linked to the group's renewable energy business in a US court.

Among Adani Group stocks, Adani Total Gas emerged as the biggest laggard, declining more than 3.8% to ₹743.95 per share. Adani Power and Adani Ports also traded over 2% lower on Monday.

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Meanwhile, other group companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions, were also in the red on June 1.

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Why are Adani Group stocks falling today? Billionaire Gautam Adani said the Adani Group has put its US legal issues behind it and is ramping up investments across energy, transportation, logistics, and digital infrastructure to capitalise on the growing demand driven by artificial intelligence, according to a report by PTI.

"The matters related to our US legal proceedings are now behind us, thereby allowing us to focus with renewed confidence and belief on the next phase of our growth," he said.

The conglomerate has been under scrutiny from US authorities over bribery allegations related to its renewable energy business, claims it has consistently denied. While the issue with the US Securities and Exchange Commission has been settled, the US Department of Justice has reportedly moved to withdraw all charges against the founder and other individuals involved.

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Speaking about the group's future direction, Adani said that a strategy has been built around two converging growth themes—“infrastructure” and “intelligence.” He argued that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence will necessitate significant investments in power generation, transmission networks, data centres, and logistics infrastructure.

The group also stated that it invested more than ₹1.5 lakh crore during FY2025-26, marking one of its largest annual capital expenditure programmes. The spending was directed toward expanding its renewable energy portfolio, transmission assets, ports, airports, data centres, and manufacturing businesses.

“Because what we have always been defined by is: Not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response. Not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose. Not the criticism, but the nation-building we continue to believe in,” he said.

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Among the major achievements during the year, Adani Green added 5.1 GW of renewable energy capacity, expanding its operational portfolio to over 19 GW. Meanwhile, Adani New Industries commissioned a 5-MW green hydrogen pilot project.

Adani Energy Solutions grew its transmission order book to ₹71,779 crore, while Adani Power continued executing its expansion plan worth over ₹2 lakh crore, targeting an increase in generation capacity to 42 GW by FY32.

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo during the year. In the aviation segment, the group commissioned the Navi Mumbai International Airport and inaugurated a new terminal at Guwahati Airport.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.