Adani Power, Adani Wilmar to Adani Ports: Why these stocks are surging?

On why Adani stocks are surging; Jay Thakkar, Head of Equity Research & VP at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Adani group stocks are well in upward momentum for a couple of days due to the high increase in commodity prices worldwide especially palm oil price which definitely helps the businesses of AWL i.e. Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Ports Ltd. The prices of these commodities are expected to remain at elevated levels for some more time hence this will provide the margin benefit to the unsold inventory. Due to the rise in prices the overall transaction cost increases which definitely is in favor of Adani Ports. From technical perspective, AWL has hit the upper circuit for the 2 consecutive days and it has provided a breakout above ₹420 levels and now these levels will act as a crucial support in the near term."

